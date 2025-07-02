Breaking Down Blackstone: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Blackstone (NYSE:BX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 6 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Blackstone and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $152.79, accompanied by a high estimate of $207.00 and a low estimate of $129.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.11% lower than the prior average price target of $175.85.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blackstone. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $157.00 $140.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $153.00 $139.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Buy $175.00 $180.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $139.00 $141.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $129.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $150.00 $222.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $147.00 $233.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $139.00 $160.00 Chris Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $137.00 $190.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $165.00 - Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $182.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $129.00 $186.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $207.00 $219.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Blackstone's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Blackstone's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blackstone analyst ratings.

Discovering Blackstone: A Closer Look

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Blackstone: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Blackstone's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.28%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.