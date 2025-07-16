Breaking Down BioNTech: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $133.42, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.87%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BioNTech by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $126.00 $127.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $133.00 $132.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $138.00 $138.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $138.00 $145.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $145.00 $134.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $151.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $110.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $116.00 $120.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $134.00 $134.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $134.00 $145.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $140.00 $145.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BioNTech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BioNTech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BioNTech's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BioNTech's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioNTech analyst ratings.

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

BioNTech: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BioNTech's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -227.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BioNTech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

