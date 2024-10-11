Breaking Down Axos Financial: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.17, along with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.23% from the previous average price target of $70.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Axos Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Announces Buy $82.00 - David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $75.00 $80.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $79.00 $79.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Outperform $81.00 $67.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $80.00 $60.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $84.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Axos Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Axos Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Axos Financial: A Closer Look

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment . The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

A Deep Dive into Axos Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axos Financial's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.24% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axos Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Axos Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

