Breaking Down Applied Mat: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 0 1 0 3M Ago 4 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $190.94, along with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $158.00. Highlighting a 6.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $203.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Applied Mat by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $158.00 $162.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $195.00 $205.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $200.00 $225.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $162.00 $164.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $240.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $215.00 $250.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $190.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $205.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $195.00 $235.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $170.00 $202.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Announces Buy $195.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Applied Mat's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Applied Mat's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.