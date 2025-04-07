Breaking Cycles of Poverty and Building Economic Freedom: GOODProjects

In celebration of our partners and the great work they do to advance economic progress for all, we interviewed some of our Nasdaq Foundation quarterly grant recipients about their roles, backgrounds and the importance of their work. We spoke with Darius Baxter, Chief Engagement Officer of GOODProjects, on their mission to break cycles of poverty and build pathways to economic freedom for underserved communities.



Tell us about GOODProjects. What is its core mission?

GOODProjects exists to break cycles of poverty and build pathways to economic freedom for underserved communities. Our mission is to empower individuals and families with the resources, education, and opportunities they need to become self-sufficient. Through a combination of direct support, community partnerships, and strategic investments in leadership development, we are creating sustainable solutions that uplift entire communities.



Can you share a story that illustrates the impact of GOODProjects?

One of our most powerful success stories comes from a single mother in our financial literacy program. After struggling to access traditional banking services, she enrolled in our entrepreneurship and savings initiative. Through hands-on coaching and access to capital, she was able to launch her own catering business, secure long-term financial stability for her family, and even mentor others in her community who were looking to start businesses of their own. Stories like hers embody what GOODProjects is all about—creating pathways that don’t just change one life but have a ripple effect across entire communities.



Can you tell us more about your financial literacy and entrepreneurship program? What impact are you hoping the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant will have on its success?

Our financial literacy and entrepreneurship program is designed to equip historically underserved communities—particularly Black entrepreneurs and single mothers—with the tools they need to build sustainable wealth. The curriculum covers credit-building, investment strategies, business ownership, and long-term financial planning.

With the Nasdaq Foundation’s support, we’re expanding our initiative to reach more participants, provide more in-depth coaching, and launch a matched savings program that will allow participants to build financial security while developing their businesses. This grant is helping us close critical gaps in financial education and access to capital—key barriers to long-term economic success for many in our community.



What’s on the horizon in 2025 for GOODProjects?

2025 is all about scale and sustainability. We are expanding our Black Justice Fellowship to support even more grassroots leaders nationwide. We’re also launching new social enterprises that will allow GOODProjects to generate revenue and reinvest back into the communities we serve. Additionally, we’re strengthening our partnerships with both public and private institutions to provide increased access to housing, workforce development, and entrepreneurship opportunities.



With the Nasdaq Foundation’s support, we are not just reacting to economic inequities—we are actively building new systems that create lasting change.

