Breakeven Is Near for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The US$232m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$35m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$12m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Gatos Silver will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Gatos Silver is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$22m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 27% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Gatos Silver given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

