Breakaway Gap: Why it's the Top Setup of 2026

2026: A Whipsaw, Headline-Driven Market Environment

While investing is never easy, the 2026 market environment has been especially difficult to navigate. Geopolitical headlines continue to drive the market as volatility and large overnight swings exemplify the action. Over the past few months, the market’s direction has been rudderless and extremely choppy, with intraday swings of 1% becoming the norm. Meanwhile, the whipsaw, range-bound market is psychologically difficult to navigate, potentially leading to “death by a thousand cuts” for many traders.

Finding Opportunity in a Difficult Market

Nevertheless, regardless of the market environment, “there’s always a bull market somewhere,” and opportunities exist. However, to succeed in a choppy market environment, investors must be highly selective, relegating themselves to trading only the top stocks within the top industry groups.

Earlier today, I reviewed my trades from 2026 thus far. To my surprise, my top 3 winners (by far) offered the same exact set up, with similar stock-specific backdrops. With that in mind, I decided to profile the best-working set up in 2026 – the breakaway gap (some technicians also refer to it as a “buyable gap” or an “episodic pivot”).

What is a Breakaway Gap?

A gap occurs when a stock moves in after-hours trading, causing a “gap” (blank space) on a chart. While buying a stock that has already moved up may sound counterintuitive, I have found them to work extremely well – especially this year. When looking for a power gap to buy, I have five non-negotiable requirements, including:

1. A Sizable Price Gap: Pre-market, I scan for stocks that are gapping higher by 5% or more. The bigger the gap, the better.

2. Heavy Volume: Early in the trading session, you want to look for extremely heavy, above-average volume (Volume tracking 5x or more vs the 50-day average).

3. Ample Liquidity: Illiquid stocks that gap higher often fill their gaps. Conversely, liquid stocks attract institutional investors and are more predictable. Look for stocks that trade 1 million shares or more per day.

4. Stocks in Uptrends: Stocks that gap up in downtrends are more susceptible to selling due to overhead supply. Conversely, when a stock gaps up in an existing uptrend, there is no overhead selling supply to chew through, increasing the odds of success.

5. A Pivotal Catalyst: Ultimately, a massive change in fundamentals (or expectations of better fundamentals in the future) drives the technical move. Without a game-changing catalyst, gaps should be avoided.

Power Gap Examples

FSLY

On February 2nd, Fastly (FSLY) triggered a classic episodic pivot. The price gap in FSLY was triggered by a triple-beat on earnings. Meanwhile, FSLY’s forward guidance showed that the company is “the gold standard” for Agentic AI – Wall Street’s fastest-growing industry currently. The reason I bought FSLY near the open was the game-changing fundamental catalyst. Technically, the most notable feature was the robust price and volume action. The stock opened the session up 43%. Within 5 minutes of trading, FSLY traded its 50-day average volume, reflecting insatiable demand. The stock finished the session up 72%! However, it didn’t end there – FSLY has now doubled since the episodic pivot (even if you bought the stock when it was already up 43% as I did).



Image Source: TradingView

AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is a premier manufacturer of high-speed optical transceivers used in AI data centers.During the company’s February 27th earnings report, management said that demand for their 400G and 800G high-speed optical transceivers was expected to outpace demand through 2027. As a result, the stock opened the session 22% higher as volume swelled to more than 3x the 50-day norm. By the end of the session, the stock finished up 56%! Within 9 sessions, AAOI nearly doubled from its power earnings gap.



Image Source: TradingView

ARM

On Wednesday, ARM Holdings (ARM) announced that it will release a new AI chip that will produce $15 billion in revenue in 5 years. To put the opportunity in perspective, management projects that this new chip business alone will provide more revenue than its current annual revenue of $4 billion. Meanwhile, a deal with Meta Platforms (META) helped to usher in confidence with investors. ARM Shares jumped 10% to ~$149 in early trading (where I added my position). Within three hours of trading, the stock ripped to $166, allowing me to capture partial profits and move up the stop on my total position to break even (ensuring it will be a profitable trade).



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Amateur investors often shy away from buying into big price gaps, but they offer large profit opportunities when combined with the right technical framework and a fresh catalyst.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.