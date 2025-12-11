Breadth Rates, & Sentiment: The Bull Case Builds

Market Breadth is Improving

Market breadth, or participation, is one of the most critical indicators for investors to watch. While the major indices often mask underlying strength or weakness, market breadth tells the true story. For instance, in November, market breadth began to deteriorate well before the major indices corrected. However, currently the exact opposite is occurring – more stocks are participating while the major market indices tread water. For instance, the number of S&P 500 stocks at 1-month highs is turning up – a bullish omen and a signal that the garden-variety correction investors experienced in November has concluded.



Image Source: The Daily Number

Interest Rates are Moving Lower

Federal Reserve-induced liquidity is the single most powerful indicator for investors to watch. In Wednesday’s FOMC, Fed Chair Jerome Powell just slashed interest rates by a quarter point. Although investors and betting markets expect rates to remain stagnant over the next two Fed meetings, the Fed just slashed rates within 2% of an all-time high in the S&P 500 Index. Historically, interest rate cuts within 2% of an S&P 500 all-time high are extremely bullish for equities. In fact, when such a signal has occurred over the past 45 years, the S&P 500 has achieved positive annual gains in every single instance.

Lack of Bullish Sentiment

Historically, market tops are preceded by extreme bullish sentiment. Although all the major equity indices are at or near all-time highs, sentiment remains muted. For example, the CNN Fear & Greed Indicator currently has a “neutral” sentiment reading – a bullish contrarian sign.



Image Source: CNN

5 Hot Stocks on the Move

To emphasize how widespread market participation is today, here are 5 hot stocks on the move from different industries:

Precious Metals: Hecla Mining (HL), a gold and silver miner, gained 13%.

Discount Retail: Dollar General (DG), a discount retailer, jumped 5%.

Fiber Optics: Ciena (CIEN) gained 8.5% and is up 189% year-to-date.

Data Center Energy: Bloom Energy (BE) reversed early losses and is up more than 7%.

Financial: Recent IPO Figure Tech Solutions (FIGR) is up more than 6%.

Bottom Line

Improving market breadth, supportive interest rates, and cautious sentiment provide a bullish backdrop for U.S. equities. As more stocks participate and the Fed eases policy near record highs, the foundation for further market gains strengthens.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (FIGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.