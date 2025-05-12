Bread Financial® Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Environmental Stewardship and Social Progress

Bread Financial's 2024 Sustainability Report outlines initiatives in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance advancements.

Bread Financial® announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing the company's dedication to environmental stewardship, social progress, and governance. CEO Ralph Andretta emphasized that the report reflects the company's commitment to enhancing its reputation and driving sustainable growth. Key highlights from the report include improvements in operational efficiency, maintaining a strong customer service reputation for the 19th year, and enhancing employee experiences through development tools and health care options. The company has set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for 2030 and introduced a sustainable IT framework, along with significant charitable contributions and volunteer efforts. Vice President Dana Beckman noted that this progress is the result of collaborative efforts across the company to integrate sustainability into all operations.

Release of the 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrates Bread Financial's commitment to environmental stewardship, social progress, and governance, which enhances its corporate reputation.

The company achieved certification as a Center of Excellence for customer service for the 19th consecutive year, highlighting its dedication to customer satisfaction and service quality.

Bread Financial is recognized as a Great Place to Work in both the U.S. and India, reflecting its commitment to employee satisfaction and a positive workplace culture.

The company committed to reducing its carbon footprint with specific greenhouse gas emissions targets and initiatives that include producing nearly 1.5 million cards from sustainable materials.

The press release does not provide specific quantitative metrics on the progress made towards sustainability goals, which could leave stakeholders questioning the adequacy of the company's efforts.

While the report highlights various achievements, it lacks detailed information on how past sustainability initiatives may have failed to meet expectations or targets.

The focus on sustainability may divert attention from potential financial performance issues, raising concerns among investors who prioritize profitability.

What are the key highlights of Bread Financial's 2024 Sustainability Report?

The report emphasizes progress in environmental stewardship, customer empowerment, associate engagement, community involvement, and operational excellence.

How does Bread Financial ensure customer satisfaction?

Bread Financial has been certified as a Center of Excellence for 19 consecutive years, demonstrating its commitment to excellent customer service.

What initiatives has Bread Financial taken for environmental protection?

The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint by establishing GHG emissions reduction targets and creating a sustainable IT framework.

What is Bread Financial's approach to associate engagement?

The company offers improved career development, virtual healthcare options, and an annual "free money" contribution to 401(k) plans for all associates.

How does Bread Financial support community involvement?

Bread Financial encourages associate participation in its Giving Campaign, contributing over $3 million in donations, and logging more than 10,000 volunteer hours.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bread Financial



®





(NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today released its



2024 Sustainability Report



, highlighting its continued progress and organization-wide commitment to environmental stewardship, social progress and strong governance.





"Our 2024 report is more than an annual milestone, it is a reflection of Bread Financial's deep and ongoing commitment to advancing our reputation, mitigating risk, improving efficiency and driving sustainable, profitable growth," said Ralph Andretta, president and chief executive officer, Bread Financial. "With a focus on transparency and accountability, we are proud to share our progress and highlight the ways we are delivering value for our stakeholders."





The 12th annual report details the company's performance related to its five key sustainability tenets, such as:









Managing the business responsibly —



In 2024, Bread Financial made significant progress on operational excellence efforts aimed at improving processes and driving efficiency and value-creation across the enterprise. The company also began to mature its Enterprise Risk Management Framework and established an AI Council.







In 2024, Bread Financial made significant progress on operational excellence efforts aimed at improving processes and driving efficiency and value-creation across the enterprise. The company also began to mature its Enterprise Risk Management Framework and established an AI Council.





Empowering customers —



For the 19



th



consecutive year, Bread Financial was certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for its customer service. It continued to drive a customer-oriented culture to create best-in-class experiences and award-winning products, including the expansion of its mobile app.







For the 19 consecutive year, Bread Financial was certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for its customer service. It continued to drive a customer-oriented culture to create best-in-class experiences and award-winning products, including the expansion of its mobile app.





Engaging associates —



Bread Financial demonstrated its commitment to delivering a competitive, personalized and fulfilling associate experience through improved career development tools, expanded options for virtual health care and an annual "free money" deposit into each associate's 401(k), regardless of their individual contribution. For its culture, the company was recognized with a Great Place to Work Certification in both the U.S. and India.







Bread Financial demonstrated its commitment to delivering a competitive, personalized and fulfilling associate experience through improved career development tools, expanded options for virtual health care and an annual “free money” deposit into each associate’s 401(k), regardless of their individual contribution. For its culture, the company was recognized with a Great Place to Work Certification in both the U.S. and India.





Protecting the planet —



In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, the company established greenhouse gas (





GHG





) emissions reduction targets that it plans to meet by 2030. Additionally, it developed a new sustainable IT framework, issued nearly 1.5 million cards made from sustainable plastic and prioritized digitalization to enhance efficiency and reduce paper.







In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, the company established greenhouse gas ( ) emissions reduction targets that it plans to meet by 2030. Additionally, it developed a new sustainable IT framework, issued nearly 1.5 million cards made from sustainable plastic and prioritized digitalization to enhance efficiency and reduce paper.





Creating possibilities for our communities —



Bread Financial increased associate donations and participation in its annual Giving Campaign, with donations totaling $3 million after the company's match. Associates also recorded more than 10,000 volunteer hours, and the company improved its measurement process to more accurately capture the impact of its charitable donations, which exceeded $9 million in 2024.











"At the core of this year's Sustainability Report is our notable and measurable progress, reflecting decades of continuous improvement and reporting on critical components of our business," said Dana Beckman, vice president and chief sustainability officer, Bread Financial. "The successes highlighted are the result of enterprise-wide collaboration and an intentional approach to embed sustainability throughout all aspects of our operations."





For more information on Bread Financial's 2024 Sustainability report, visit



here



.





About Bread Financial



®







Bread Financial



®



(NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.





To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit



breadfinancial.com



or follow us on



Instagram



and



LinkedIn



.







