Bread Financial® Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Bread Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on September 12, 2025.

Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its common stock, which will be payable on September 12, 2025, to stockholders of record by August 8, 2025. The company, recognized for offering tech-driven financial solutions, aims to provide simple and flexible payment, lending, and savings products to millions of U.S. consumers. Their offerings include general-purpose credit cards and private label credit solutions, supporting various brands across sectors like travel, entertainment, health, and beauty. For further information about the company and its initiatives, stakeholders are encouraged to visit their website or follow them on social media.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders, indicating strong financial performance.

The dividend payment reflects the company's confidence in its ongoing profitability and stability in the financial services sector.

The press release highlights the company’s tech-forward approach and diverse financial solutions, which may enhance its market competitiveness and attract new customers.

By detailing its partnerships with recognized brands and emphasis on consumer empowerment, Bread Financial reinforces its position and reputation in the financial services industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend may indicate that the company is not investing its earnings back into growth initiatives, which could signal stagnation or a lack of profitable opportunities.



The dividend amount of $0.21 per share may be perceived as low, possibly reflecting a conservative approach to shareholder returns that might not meet investor expectations.



Paying a cash dividend could limit the company's financial flexibility in addressing potential challenges or funding future growth initiatives.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by Bread Financial?

Bread Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on September 12, 2025, to stockholders of record by August 8, 2025.

What services does Bread Financial offer?

Bread Financial offers payment, lending, and saving solutions tailored to U.S. consumers' needs.

How does Bread Financial support major brands?

It provides private label and co-brand credit cards, and pay-over-time products to enhance customer offerings.

Where can I find more information about Bread Financial?

For more information, visit breadfinancial.com or follow Bread Financial on Instagram and LinkedIn.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bread Financial







®







Holdings, Inc.



(NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable on September 12, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025.







About Bread Financial







®













Bread Financial



®



(NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.





To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit



breadfinancial.com



or follow us on



Instagram



and



LinkedIn



.







Contacts







Brian Vereb – Investor Relations







Brian.Vereb@BreadFinancial.com







Susan Haugen – Investor Relations







Susan.Haugen@BreadFinancial.com







Rachel Stultz – Media







Rachel.Stultz@BreadFinancial.com





