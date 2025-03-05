News & Insights

Markets
BFH

Bread Financial Prices $400 Mln Subordinated Notes Offering

March 05, 2025 — 08:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) Wednesday has priced its $400 million offering of 8.375% fixed-rate reset subordinated notes due 2035 in a private placement exempt from SEC registration. The notes, sold at face value, are expected to close on March 10, 2025, generating approximately $395 million in net proceeds after deducting initial purchaser discounts.

At least $250 million of the proceeds will be loaned as subordinated debt to Comenity Capital Bank, while the remainder will support general corporate purposes, potentially including share repurchases. The notes will be available only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A or to non-U.S. investors per Regulations.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation for securities sales in any jurisdiction where such actions would be unlawful.

BFH closed at $50.92 or 0.81% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BFH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.