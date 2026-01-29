BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (BFH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $53 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $7 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $95 million or $2.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $975 million from $926 million last year.

BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53 Mln. vs. $7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $975 Mln vs. $926 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.