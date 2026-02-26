Markets
Bread Financial Boosts Share Buyback Authorization By $600 Mln To $765 Mln

February 26, 2026 — 10:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) said its board has approved a $600 million increase to the company's existing share repurchase authorization.

As of December 31, 2025, Bread Financial had $240 million remaining under its prior buyback plan and repurchased an additional $75 million of shares in 2026. Following the increase, total available repurchase capacity now stands at about $765 million. The authorization has no expiration date.

The company said the expanded program reflects its ability to pursue capital and growth priorities while returning additional value to shareholders.

