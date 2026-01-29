Bread Financial (BFH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) reported revenue of $975 million, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $940.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +417.5%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin : 18.9% versus 18% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 18.9% versus 18% estimated by three analysts on average. Net loss rate (Net principal losses as a percentage of average credit card and other loans) : 7.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.7%.

: 7.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.7%. Tier 1 capital ratio : 13% compared to the 13.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13% compared to the 13.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Total risk-based capital ratio : 16.8% compared to the 16.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 16.8% compared to the 16.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Total interest income : $1.25 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Interest on cash and investment securities : $38 million compared to the $39.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $38 million compared to the $39.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements : $-127 million compared to the $-121 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $-127 million compared to the $-121 million average estimate based on four analysts. Interest and fees on loans : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest income : $1.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.

: $1.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. Total non-interest income : $-72 million versus $-66.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-72 million versus $-66.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Other: $55 million versus $54.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Bread Financial have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

