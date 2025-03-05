Bread Financial Announces $150 Mln Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH), a tech-forward financial services company, Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a buyback plan.

The approved plan is to buy back up to $150 million worth of common stock. The plan has no set expiration date.

In the pre-market trading, Bread Financial is 1.03% higher at $51.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

