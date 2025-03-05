News & Insights

Markets
BFH

Bread Financial Announces $150 Mln Buyback Program

March 05, 2025 — 08:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH), a tech-forward financial services company, Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a buyback plan.

The approved plan is to buy back up to $150 million worth of common stock. The plan has no set expiration date.

In the pre-market trading, Bread Financial is 1.03% higher at $51.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BFH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.