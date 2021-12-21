Bread And Bread Products Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced two recalls of various bread and bread products citing the possible presence of undeclared allergens.

Packaged bakery foods producer Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six states due to the presence of undeclared milk.

Further, Leavenworth, Washington -based Bosket Bread Co. LLC is calling back 54 units total of the 15 bread products that may contain undeclared soy, wheat, milk, sesame, or egg.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat,egg, or sesame may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Flowers Foods' recall was initiated after discovering that loaves of Nature's Own Butterbread containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement.

The 20 oz. and 40 oz. bread packages are with either a blue or yellow tie closure and a "Best If Used By" date of 12-26-2021 and product codes 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00 printed on the package. The products were potentially distributed to retail customers in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, and Nevada states, and to one wholesale distributor in California serving Mexico.

Further, Bosket Bread's affected products were distributed to Dan's Food Market, Sage Mt. Foods, and Rhubarb Market in Leavenworth, WA and Wenatchee, WA. The last date of distribution is December 15, 2021 and products have 6-day shelf life if keep at room temperature.

The affected bread products are packaged in plastic bags with the black Bosket Bread logo sticker on the front. There are no UPC, lot code, or date on packages.

However, the companies have not received any reports of illnesses or incidents related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are asked to discard the affected products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

