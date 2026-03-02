BRC Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - BRC Inc. (BRCC) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$3.21 million

The company's earnings came in at -$3.21 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$2.48 million, or -$0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $112.74 million from $105.88 million last year.

BRC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.21 Mln. vs. -$2.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.03 vs. -$0.03 last year. -Revenue: $112.74 Mln vs. $105.88 Mln last year.

