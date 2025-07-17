BRC Inc. Prices $35 Mln Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

(RTTNews) - BRC Inc. (BRCC), a mission-driven, Veteran-founded premium beverage company, has priced an underwritten public offering of 28,000,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at $1.25 per share.

The offering is expected to generate approximately $35 million in gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting fees and other expenses, and excludes the underwriter's 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,200,000 shares. The offering is anticipated to close on or around July 18, 2025, subject to standard closing conditions.

Thursday, BRCC closed at $1.77, up 17.22%, and was trading after hours at $1.80, a further gain of 1.69%, on the NYSE.

