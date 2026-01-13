BRC (BRCC) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for BRC (NYSE:BRCC) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of $2.21 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.44% from the latest reported closing price of $1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRC. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCC is 0.05%, an increase of 31.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.31% to 73,480K shares. The put/call ratio of BRCC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engaged Capital holds 13,936K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,536K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 10,388K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,845K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cresset Asset Management holds 4,297K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 3.36% over the last quarter.

QVIDTVM Management holds 3,341K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 29.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

