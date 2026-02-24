Brazil Potash (GRO) Price Target Increased by 89.74% to 6.29

The average one-year price target for Brazil Potash (NYSEAM:GRO) has been revised to $6.29 / share. This is an increase of 89.74% from the prior estimate of $3.32 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.14% from the latest reported closing price of $2.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brazil Potash. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 35.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRO is 0.10%, an increase of 702.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 719.21% to 10,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,126K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 2,000K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company.

Bastion Asset Management holds 1,753K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 601K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company.

Diversified Trust holds 259K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

