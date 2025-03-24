Brazil Potash Corp. Signs Key Vegetation Management Contract for Autazes Potash Project, Advancing Site Preparation Efforts

Brazil Potash announces a vegetation management contract for its Autazes Potash Project, advancing site preparation and local economic opportunities.

Brazil Potash Corp. announced a significant step in site preparation for its Autazes Potash Project in Amazonas state, Brazil, by signing a vegetation management contract with local firm GRS Ambiental e Logística. This contract involves essential ground preparation activities, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations approved by the Amazonas Environmental Protection Institute (IPAAM). The initial phase will focus on managing vegetation in key areas like the mine and processing plant, while prioritizing local hiring to create economic opportunities for the community. The Autazes Project aims to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, significantly reducing Brazil's reliance on imported potash fertilizers and contributing to the country's agricultural supply security.

Potential Positives

Critical milestone achieved with the signing of a vegetation management contract for site preparation at Brazil's largest potash project.

All activities are in full compliance with environmental regulations, enhancing the company's commitment to sustainable development.

Engagement of a local contractor to create economic opportunities for residents in the Autazes area, fostering community support.

The project aims to significantly reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports and contribute to food security while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes environmental compliance and local hiring, it may raise concerns regarding the project's potential environmental impact, as significant vegetation management activities are being initiated.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors, indicating that the anticipated benefits and timelines for the project could be subject to risks and variables outside the company's control.

The company's acknowledgment that Brazil imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021 highlights a dependency on external sources, suggesting the company has a significant challenge in building local production to meet domestic needs.

FAQ

What is the Autazes Potash Project?

The Autazes Potash Project is Brazil's largest potash fertilizer project, aiming to enhance the country's agricultural supply security.

Who is responsible for vegetation management at the project?

The vegetation management contract has been awarded to GRS Ambiental e Logística, a local firm with expertise in environmental management.

What are the environmental compliance measures in place?

All vegetation management activities are conducted in compliance with approved environmental licenses from the Amazonas Environmental Protection Institute (IPAAM).

How will the project impact the local economy?

The project will create economic opportunities by prioritizing local labor, employing a 22-person team from the Autazes community.

What is Brazil Potash's production goal?

Brazil Potash aims to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, potentially supplying 20% of Brazil's potash demand.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

MANAUS, Brazil, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a developer and builder of Brazil’s largest potash fertilizer project, through its subsidiary Potássio do Brasil Ltda. (“Potássio do Brasil”), today announced the signing of a key vegetation management contract for site preparation at its Autazes Potash Project in Amazonas state. The contract covers critical ground preparation activities, transportation, and materials management required to advance the project toward construction.





Work will be executed through a series of service orders that will authorize various work fronts based on Brazil Potash's comprehensive environmental management program. Each order will detail the activities, areas involved, and physical and financial schedule for that stage of work.





The contract has been awarded to GRS Ambiental e Logística (GRS), an Autazes-based firm with extensive experience in environmental management across Amazonas, Pará, and Mato Grosso states. GRS has successfully served numerous notable corporate clients, various municipal agencies and construction firms throughout Brazil. The company's technical team brings significant expertise in vegetation management, environmental activities, sanitation, equipment rental, and land preparation.





The initial service order will focus on vegetation management in the mine, road, port, and processing plant areas. All vegetation management activities on low-growth farm ground are being conducted in full compliance with the project's approved environmental licenses, which have been reviewed and authorized by the Amazonas Environmental Protection Institute (IPAAM) through Specific Environmental Licenses for all project areas.





"This contract represents another significant step forward in the development of the Autazes Project," said Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil. "We're particularly pleased to engage a local contractor with a commitment to hire from within the community. The 22-person team will prioritize local labor, creating important economic opportunities for residents of Autazes and surrounding areas."







About Brazil Potash







Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer







This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” “believes” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to vegetation management and its benefits for the local community, the planned construction of the Autazes Project, the benefits of the Autazes Project and the creation of local jobs are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC in connection with the IPO, and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.







Contact:







Brazil Potash Investor Relations





info@brazilpotash.com



