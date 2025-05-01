Brazil Potash Corp. to Participate in Key Mining and Agriculture Investor Conferences While Addressing Going Concern Qualification

Brazil Potash announces participation in May and June investor conferences, highlighting its potash mining project amid financial qualifications.

Quiver AI Summary

Brazil Potash Corp. announced its participation in several upcoming mining and agriculture investor conferences scheduled for May and June 2025, including the International Fertilizer Association Conference in Monaco and the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in New York. The company, which is focusing on its Autazes Project aimed at producing potash fertilizer, disclosed that its recent annual report included a going concern qualification in the audit opinion regarding its financial stability as of December 31, 2024. Brazil Potash seeks to reduce the country’s reliance on imported potash by producing up to 2.4 million tons annually, which could satisfy about 20% of Brazil's current potash demand. The potash will primarily be transported via river barges, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction. The press release includes forward-looking statements subject to various uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Participation in major mining and agriculture investor conferences may enhance visibility and attract investment opportunities for Brazil Potash.

The Autazes Project aims to produce sustainable fertilizers, potentially significantly contributing to Brazil's agricultural sector and reducing reliance on potash imports.

Projected annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons could meet approximately 20% of Brazil's current potash demand, positioning Brazil Potash as a key player in the market.

Transportation of potash using low-cost river barges in partnership with a major agricultural operator could improve operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Potential Negatives

The inclusion of a going concern qualification in the audit opinion raises serious concerns about the company's financial stability and ability to continue operations.

The necessity to publicly announce the going concern qualification may lead to diminished investor confidence and potential challenges in raising capital.

Participation in multiple investor conferences may be perceived as an attempt to reassure stakeholders amid financial uncertainties, highlighting the company's precarious position.

FAQ

What is the upcoming schedule for Brazil Potash conferences?

Brazil Potash will participate in several conferences, including IFA, BMO Global Farm to Market, and CG Global Metals & Mining.

What is the Autazes Project?

The Autazes Project is Brazil Potash's initiative to develop a potash mining operation to supply sustainable fertilizers.

What potash production capacity does Brazil Potash anticipate?

Brazil Potash plans to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, potentially meeting 20% of Brazil's demand.

What does the going concern qualification mean for Brazil Potash?

The going concern qualification indicates potential doubts about the company's ability to continue as a viable entity.

How does Brazil Potash plan to benefit Brazil's agriculture?

The company aims to reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports and lower greenhouse gas emissions by producing potash domestically.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MANAUS, Brazil, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, today announced its participation in several upcoming mining and agriculture investor conferences in May and June 2025.







Upcoming Conferences







Senior management will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:









International Fertilizer Association (IFA) Conference



- May 12-14, 2025 in Monaco



- May 12-14, 2025 in Monaco





BMO Global Farm to Market Conference



- May 14-15, 2025 in New York, NY



- May 14-15, 2025 in New York, NY





CG Global Metals & Mining Conference



- May 20-22, 2025 in Henderson, NV



- May 20-22, 2025 in Henderson, NV





Wells Fargo Industrials Conference



- June 10, 2025 in Chicago, IL









Going Concern Qualification







Brazil Potash filed the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F on March 28, 2025, as amended on April 9, 2025, and has disclosed that its independent registered public accounting firm included a going concern qualification in their audit opinion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. This disclosure is being announced separately to comply with NYSE American Company Guide. The Company emphasizes that this announcement does not represent any changes or amendments to its 2024 audited financial statements or annual report.







About Brazil Potash







Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer







All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and are based on the reasonable expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release. The words "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Brazil Potash advisory board, the roles and expertise of the advisory board members, the status of the Company's project, government regulation and environmental regulation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







Contact:







Brazil Potash Investor Relations





info@brazilpotash.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.