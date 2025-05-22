Brazil Potash Corp. Completes Site Preparation for Port Terminal at Autazes Project

Brazil Potash Corp. completes port terminal site preparation for the Autazes Project, enhancing local potash fertilizer supply.

Brazil Potash Corp. has successfully completed site preparation for the port terminal associated with its Autazes Project in Brazil, which aims to develop a domestic potash source critical for the agricultural sector. CEO Matt Simpson highlighted this achievement as a significant step toward providing Brazilian farmers with essential fertilizer, especially as the country currently relies heavily on potash imports. The strategic location of the potash deposits near the Madeira River facilitates efficient transportation to farmers. With plans to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, Brazil Potash expects to supply around 20% of Brazil's demand, while also aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with potash transportation. The company emphasizes its commitment to enhancing Brazil's agricultural productivity and security through sustainable fertilizer production.

The completion of site preparation at the port terminal marks a significant milestone in advancing the Autazes Project, enhancing operational readiness for future phases.

The project aims to supply up to 20% of Brazil's potash demand, reducing the nation's reliance on imports and contributing to food security.

Transporting potash via low-cost river barges is expected to lower operational costs and increase efficiency in distribution to Brazilian farmers.

The initiative is anticipated to mitigate approximately 1.4 million tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions, supporting environmental sustainability goals.

Despite announcing the completion of site preparation work, the press release does not provide specific timelines or details regarding the next phases of the project, which may raise concerns about potential delays.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty surrounding the project's success, which could lead to skepticism among investors about the company's ability to meet its production goals.

The mention of Brazil importing over 95% of its potash fertilizer suggests significant vulnerabilities in the local market, potentially impacting demand for the company's product if domestic supply is not established promptly.

What is the Autazes Project by Brazil Potash?

The Autazes Project is a critical mineral potash mining project aimed at supplying fertilizers to the Brazilian agricultural market.

Why is the site preparation of the port terminal important?

The site preparation work is crucial for smooth transportation and materials management to advance the Autazes Project efficiently.

How much potash is Brazil Potash planning to produce annually?

The company plans to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, potentially supplying 20% of Brazil's demand.

What are the environmental benefits of the Autazes Project?

The project aims to mitigate approximately 1.4 million tons per year of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by reducing potash imports.

How will the potash be transported to farmers?

The potash will be primarily transported using low-cost river barges along the inland river system in partnership with Amaggi.

MANAUS, Brazil, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, announces the completion of site preparation work at the future port terminal for the Autazes Project.





The site preparation work covered critical ground preparation activities to ensure smooth transportation and materials management required to advance the project.





"The completion of site preparation for the port terminal at the Autazes Project is another key milestone showcasing our comprehensive and assertive approach toward providing a new domestic potash source for the Brazilian agricultural market," said Matt Simpson, Brazil Potash CEO. "The Autazes potash deposits’ strategic location only 5 miles from the Madeira River will allow for the easy transportation of potash from our deposits down the river to the Brazilian farmers who will need this important fertilizer as Brazil’s agricultural exports become ever more important to global food security."







About Brazil Potash







Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2024, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.







