Branicks Agrees Sale Of SAP Tower In Eschborn

(RTTNews) - Branicks Group AG (DDCCF, DIC.DE), a Germany-based real estate holding company, on Friday, said it has notarised the sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn to an international investor in an asset deal for undisclosed terms

The deal is expected to close in January 2026.

The state-of-the-art single-tenant property at Frankfurter Straße 1-3 was completed in 2018 and has been part of the Branicks portfolio since 2020.

The fully let complex offers about 9,100 square metres of rental space and 302 parking spaces, with strong transport links to Frankfurt and the Rhine-Main region.

On October 2, Branicks closed trading at EUR 3.9350 on the XETRA.

