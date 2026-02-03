Brandywine Realty Trust Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$36.85 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$36.85 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$44.78 million, or -$0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $120.95 million from $121.91 million last year.

Brandywine Realty Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$36.85 Mln. vs. -$44.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$0.26 last year. -Revenue: $120.95 Mln vs. $121.91 Mln last year.

FY26 EPS Guidance: $-0.66 - $-0.58

