Brambles Limited Reports Strong AGM Results

Brambles Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on October 24, 2024, with each item receiving the necessary majority approval. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives, including those related to remuneration and share plans. Investors may view this as a positive indicator of Brambles’ future direction and governance.

