BrainsWay Secures First Coverage Policy For Accelerated Deep TMS

(RTTNews) - BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) today announced that Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield has adopted the first coverage policy for the company's accelerated SWIFT Deep TMS protocol, expanding access to patients with major depressive disorder. The decision applies to more than 2.8 million members in Alaska and Washington state and includes adolescents aged 15 and older as well as adults with moderate to severe depression.

The SWIFT protocol, which stands for short course with Intrinsic Field Targeting, is designed to deliver clinically meaningful improvement in fewer clinic visits compared to traditional schedules. Deep TMS has already demonstrated efficacy in treating depression, and the accelerated approach offers patients a faster, more convenient option.

Premera's policy marks the first time a U.S. payer has formally recognized accelerated Deep TMS, setting a precedent for broader insurance adoption.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects millions of Americans, and many patients do not respond adequately to medication alone. By securing coverage for its accelerated protocol, BrainsWay is positioned to reduce barriers to treatment and strengthen its commercial presence in the mental health space.

The company noted that this milestone underscores its leadership in non-invasive brain stimulation technologies and could pave the way for additional payer agreements in the future.

