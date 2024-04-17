Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Price Target Increased by 150.00% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:BCLI) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an increase of 150.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 383.78% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCLI is 0.00%, a decrease of 79.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.57% to 4,051K shares. The put/call ratio of BCLI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 951K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 401K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 357K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCLI by 37.66% over the last quarter.

Liberty Wealth Management holds 340K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCLI by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Weaver Consulting Group holds 199K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm is also conducting an FDA-approved Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) completed dosing in December 2020, and topline results are expected by the end of the first quarter 2021.

