BrainChip Holdings Issues 750,000 Restricted Stock Units

November 28, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 750,000 restricted stock units as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions until the restriction period ends. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to motivate and retain key talent.

