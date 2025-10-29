Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Price Target Increased by 14.56% to 6.15

Stocks
The average one-year price target for Bragg Gaming Group (NasdaqGS:BRAG) has been revised to $6.15 / share. This is an increase of 14.56% from the prior estimate of $5.37 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.99 to a high of $8.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 137.43% from the latest reported closing price of $2.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bragg Gaming Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRAG is 0.03%, an increase of 59.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.61% to 1,480K shares. BRAG / Bragg Gaming Group Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BRAG is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubicon Global Capital holds 446K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cidel Asset Management holds 189K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRAG by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 117K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRAG by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 111K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 34.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRAG by 65.99% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 58.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRAG by 137.84% over the last quarter.

