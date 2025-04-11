Bragg Gaming Deepens LatAm Roots With RapidPlay Partnership

Bragg Gaming Group BRAG, a global B2B iGaming content and technology leader, has taken a significant step in strengthening its position in Latin America through a strategic equity investment and exclusive content partnership with Brazilian studio RapidPlay Ltd.



RapidPlay, renowned for developing high-performance online casino content tailored to the audiences of Brazil and Latin America, brings localized expertise and a cost-efficient development model that aligns with Bragg’s strategy of scalable and profitable market expansion.

Bragg’s Exclusive Access to Premium Brazilian Content

The partnership grants Bragg exclusive commercial rights to distribute RapidPlay’s full content library through its growing network of licensed operators in Brazil. All titles produced under the partnership will be powered by Bragg’s proprietary Fuze technology, offering real-time gamification, player retention and promotional tools.



This synergy allows Bragg to deliver immersive, culturally relevant gaming experiences while enhancing operator performance across the region.

Scalable Growth in a Booming Market for BRAG

With Brazil’s online casino market projected to reach $1.5 billion in 2025 and soar to $3.7 billion by 2029, Bragg's timing could not be better. Having already secured partnerships with more than one-third of Brazil's licensed operators since launching on Jan. 1, 2025, the company expects the market could contribute up to 10% of its total revenues this year.



Bragg’s São Paulo-based team, led by LatAm regional director Sara Mosallaee, is well-positioned to provide localized support, ensuring seamless integration and content performance.

Bragg’s Strategic Vision With Room to Grow

“This partnership with RapidPlay is more than just an investment — it’s a strategic move,” said Neill Whyte, CCO of Bragg Gaming. With an option to acquire a controlling interest in the future, Bragg is signaling its long-term commitment to the region.



RapidPlay CEO Rafael Roos Bordignon added, “Joining forces with Bragg gives us the scale and structure to deliver truly Brazilian experiences at greater impact.”



Bragg’s latest move marks a bold step in its LatAm growth journey, local, strategic and built to scale.

BRAG Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 4.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s 11.6% decline. Given the robust progress in new and existing markets regarding online gaming, Bragg Gaming remains bullish on the opportunities ahead as the trend of iGaming regulation continues globally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BRAG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BRAG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are WW International, Inc. WW, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH and Carnival Corporation & plc CCL.



WW International currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



WW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 88.2%, on average. The stock has dropped 55.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WW International’s 2025 sales implies a decline of 2.3%, while the same for earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 48.8% from the year-ago levels.



Life Time Group presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LTH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average. The stock has gained 47.1% year to date.



The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s 2025 sales and EPS implies growth of 12.9% and 37.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Carnival currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 458.4%, on average. The stock has gained 11.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.2% and 30.3%, respectively, from year-ago levels.

