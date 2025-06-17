Brag House Holdings, Inc. Launches Digital Asset Platform to Advance NIL Initiative and Monetization Strategy

Brag House announced plans for a digital asset platform supporting NIL initiatives, enhancing monetization and engagement for student-athletes.

Quiver AI Summary

Brag House Holdings, Inc. has announced plans to launch a secure digital asset platform as part of its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiative, aimed at enhancing monetization strategies, expanding engagement with Gen Z, and strengthening its data-driven value proposition. This platform will utilize Brag House's partnerships across over 200 NCAA campuses, allowing student-athletes to create and sell personalized digital assets, such as highlight reels and collectibles, while earning transaction fees and royalties for the company. The initiative targets a growing NIL market, projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, and aims to facilitate direct fan-to-athlete commerce through automated smart contracts. Set to pilot in late 2025, this development aligns with Brag House’s strategic vision to build a Gen Z community and enhance user engagement while unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Potential Positives

Brag House is launching a secure digital asset platform as part of its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiative, positioning itself to capitalize on a projected multi-billion-dollar market.

The initiative targets NCAA athletes who currently receive little to no NIL compensation, providing them with new revenue opportunities through personalized digital assets.

Brag House aims to strengthen its monetization strategy by retaining transaction fees and recurring royalties, enhancing its data-driven value proposition.

The platform is expected to accelerate user engagement and create brand sponsorship opportunities by providing unique athlete-fan interactions and collectible campaigns.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks and uncertainties are emphasized regarding the Company's ability to achieve its forward-looking statements, particularly related to market expectations and regulatory investigations, which may undermine investor confidence.

The NIL initiative targets a gap where 95% of NCAA athletes receive little to no NIL compensation, indicating a challenge for market penetration and user adoption in a competitive landscape.

The timeline for the full rollout extends into early 2026, which may indicate delayed monetization opportunities compared to expected industry timelines, potentially impacting financial performance in the interim.

FAQ

What is Brag House's NIL initiative?

Brag House's NIL initiative involves launching a secure digital asset platform to help student-athletes monetize their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights.

How will athletes benefit from the new digital asset platform?

Athletes can mint and sell personalized digital assets directly to fans, earning transaction fees and royalties from sales and resales.

What revenue opportunities does Brag House foresee in the NIL market?

The NIL market is projected to grow to $1.5 billion by 2027, and Brag House aims to tap into this by offering scalable monetization options.

When will the NIL platform be launched?

Initial activations are expected in late 2025, with full platform capabilities projected to go live in early 2026.

What are the main features of Brag House's NIL platform?

The platform will include personalized collectibles, digital access passes, loyalty integrations, and a no-code interface for athletes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement, last week unveiled plans to launch a secure digital asset platform as part of its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiative supporting the Company’s broader monetization strategy by introducing new revenue streams, expanding Gen Z engagement, and strengthening its data-driven value proposition.





Building on its earlier





announcement





to explore digital NIL engagement models, the initiative leverages Brag House’s national footprint across 200+ NCAA campuses through its partnership with Learfield, enabling student-athletes to monetize personalized digital assets such as highlight reels, game-day passes, and authenticated collectibles. Brag House will retain transaction fees and recurring royalty revenue from secondary marketplace activity, while also capturing valuable user engagement and behavioral data.





“We’re laying the groundwork for a new digital economy built around Gen Z athletes and fans, ” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “By combining NIL rights with authenticated digital assets, we’re offering scalable monetization while enhancing our ability to understand and serve our community. This platform introduces a repeatable, high-margin business model aligned with the surging NIL and digital ownership economies.”







Unlocking a Multi-Billion-Dollar Market Through a Scalable Revenue Model







As referenced in Brag House’s previous announcement, the NIL market is projected to grow to $1.5 billion by 2027. Brag House’s NIL platform targets a key gap in the market: 95% of NCAA athletes currently receive little to no NIL compensation.





Using a no-code interface, athletes will be able to mint and sell digital assets directly to fans while Brag House earns transaction fees on all primary sales and royalties on secondary trades. Fan-to-athlete commerce will be enabled by automated smart contract systems, with automated payments routed to athlete-controlled digital wallets. The Company is evaluating sustainable, next-gen digital platforms that offer low fees and reliable verification systems.





Initial monetization scenarios include:







Personalized collectibles with resale royalties



Personalized collectibles with resale royalties



Digital access passes for live/virtual events



Digital access passes for live/virtual events



Loyalty integrations with brand partners and sponsors



Loyalty integrations with brand partners and sponsors



Tiered fan experiences that reward long-term participation









Accelerating Brag House’s Strategic Flywheel







This platform aligns directly with Brag House’s four-phase strategic roadmap: build Gen Z community, scale B2B solutions, monetize engagement, and activate proprietary data. The NIL initiative further supports each of these goals by:







Increasing user retention through exclusive athlete-fan interaction



Increasing user retention through exclusive athlete-fan interaction



Creating brand sponsorship inventory around collectible campaigns



Creating brand sponsorship inventory around collectible campaigns



Enhancing the Company’s first-party behavioral data for Gen Z



Enhancing the Company’s first-party behavioral data for Gen Z



Enabling subscription and membership cross-sell opportunities







“This initiative is not about chasing trends, it’s about capturing value,” added Malloy. “We’ve already proven our ability to engage Gen Z across gaming and college campuses. Now, we’re unlocking the next layer of monetization that expands our platform’s economic potential.”







Pilot Rollout in Late 2025







Brag House expects to launch initial NIL activations on select campuses later this year, in conjunction with branded loyalty campaigns and its Brag Gators Gauntlet Series. Full platform capabilities, including smart contract integration, athlete onboarding, and fan resale features, are anticipated to go live in early 2026.







About Brag House







Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit





www.braghouse.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of potential naked short selling, including the Company’s analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators and other risk factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.











Media Contacts:







Fatema Bhabrawala





Director of Media Relations







fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com











Dave Gentry, CEO





RedChip Companies, Inc.









TBH@redchip.com















Investor Relations Contact:







Adele Carey





VP, Investor Relations









ir@thebraghouse.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.