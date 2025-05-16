Brady Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $52.26 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $50.89 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brady Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $58.82 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $382.59 million from $343.38 million last year.

Brady Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.26 Mln. vs. $50.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $382.59 Mln vs. $343.38 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.48 to $4.63

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.