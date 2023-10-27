Brady (BRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.76, changing hands as low as $51.40 per share. Brady Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.56 per share, with $58.1982 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.57.

