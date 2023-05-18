Brady - (BRC) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Brady - said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $51.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 2.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brady -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRC is 0.14%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 45,984K shares. The put/call ratio of BRC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.55% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brady - is 62.22. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.55% from its latest reported closing price of 51.19.

The projected annual revenue for Brady - is 1,310MM, an increase of 0.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,437K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 3.26% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 2,487K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing a decrease of 24.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 22.40% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,481K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 68.40% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,943K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,916K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Brady Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion.

