Markets
BRC

Brady Acquires Mecco For About $20 Mln

August 04, 2025 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC), a provider of identification solutions and workplace safety products, Monday said it has acquired Mecco Partners, LLC, specializing in safety and identification products, for about $20 million.

Brady expects this transaction to boost revenue by about $20 million for fiscal year ending July 31, 2026.

The acquisition of Mecco complements Bradys existing offering of direct part marking solutions acquired with Gravotech in fiscal year 2025, and advances Bradys strategy to provide customers with a variety of end-to-end direct part marking and specialty identification products, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.