Brady Acquires Mecco For About $20 Mln

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC), a provider of identification solutions and workplace safety products, Monday said it has acquired Mecco Partners, LLC, specializing in safety and identification products, for about $20 million.

Brady expects this transaction to boost revenue by about $20 million for fiscal year ending July 31, 2026.

The acquisition of Mecco complements Bradys existing offering of direct part marking solutions acquired with Gravotech in fiscal year 2025, and advances Bradys strategy to provide customers with a variety of end-to-end direct part marking and specialty identification products, the company said in a statement.

