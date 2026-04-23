BQE Water Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Full Year

(RTTNews) - BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$8.06 million, or C$6.17 per share. This compares with C$4.80 million, or C$3.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 107.0% to C$35.54 million from C$17.17 million last year.

BQE Water Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$8.06 Mln. vs. C$4.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$6.17 vs. C$3.75 last year. -Revenue: C$35.54 Mln vs. C$17.17 Mln last year.

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