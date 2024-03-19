BP's Whiting Refinery Resumes Full Operations Post-Outage

BP plc BP, on Monday, announced the resumption of normal operations at its critical Whiting refinery, marking a milestone after more than six weeks of downtime due to a plantwide power outage.

The refinery stands as BP's largest facility in the United States and the nation's sixth. Processing a staggering 435,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the refinery produces a wide range of liquid fuels and asphalt, serving as a vital fuel supplier to the Chicago area.

The power outage on Feb 1, triggered a cascade of effects, including a notable surge in gasoline price in the Chicago region. The price soared more than $0.20 per gallon in the days following the incident.

BP initiated preparations for the refinery's resumption late last month, with expectations set for the recommencement of operations in the first half of March. This resumption marks a critical step in restoring stability to both regional fuel markets and BP's operational footprint.

The restoration of normal operations at the Whiting refinery comes as a relief to both BP and its consumers. With the refinery back in full swing, BP looks forward to leveraging its production capabilities to meet the evolving energy needs of consumers and businesses, while reaffirming its commitment to safety and reliability in its operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.