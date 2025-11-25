BP's Olympic Pipeline Shutdown Impacts Refined Product Supplies

BP plc BP, the London-listed oil and gas major, has shut down its Olympic Pipeline system after identifying a leak in the pipeline, following which jet fuel supplies to the Seattle-Tacoma airport have been affected. BP’s Olympic Pipeline spans 400 miles from northern Washington to Oregon. It transports refined petroleum products like gasoline and jet fuel to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

BP mentioned in its statement that it has deployed its crew to investigate and determine the source of the leak. The crew members have, however, not been able to identify the source of the leak yet. The company has not provided a specific time frame for resuming pipeline operations. The leak was first identified on Nov. 11, 2025, near Everett, WA. BP briefly restarted one of the two pipelines east of Everett to detect the source of the leak. However, the system was again shut down soon after. The company is working with state authorities to determine the cause of the leak. BP also mentioned that the total amount of refined product that has leaked is being assessed.

Notably, the pipeline outage has created operational challenges for airlines during the busy Thanksgiving week. Several airlines, including Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines, were compelled to implement alternatives at the Seattle-Tacoma airport to reduce the impact and maintain flight operations during the busy travel week despite constrained fuel supplies.

BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

