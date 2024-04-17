BP's New Offshore Platform in Azerbaijan Goes Operational

BP plc BP, a global leader in the energy sector, has announced the commencement of oil production from its latest offshore platform, Azeri Central East (“ACE”), located offshore Azerbaijan. This marks the inauguration of BP's seventh offshore platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (“ACG”) field in the Caspian Sea.

The ACG field, which kickstarted its production journey in 1997, has been a pillar in Azerbaijan's oil industry, contributing more than 4.3 billion barrels of oil to date. However, the country's oil production has seen a decline since reaching its peak of approximately 1 million barrels per day during 2011-2012.

The ACE project, backed by a $6 billion investment, marks the next stage in the evolution of the ACG field. Positioned strategically at a water depth of 137 meters, the platform is equipped with 48 slots for production, drilling and accommodation, strategically placed between the Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms.

Designed to handle up to 100,000 barrels per day, the ACE platform and its associated infrastructure are poised to play a pivotal role in revitalizing Azerbaijan's oil production landscape. The project, with its anticipated lifespan, is projected to yield a staggering 300 million barrels of oil.

BP has outlined ambitious plans for the ACE platform, expecting to witness a substantial boost in its production capacity in the coming years. As part of these plans, BP aims to drill, complete and activate two additional wells, which is anticipated to escalate ACE's production to approximately 24,000 barrels per day by 2024.

The ACE platform distinguishes itself with its technological sophistication and digital prowess. Leveraging automation and modern processes, the platform ensures safer and more efficient operations while concurrently reducing operational emissions. Gary Jones, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye, highlighted the collaboration between BP, SOCAR and the government of Azerbaijan as instrumental in this success.

