BPRE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (Symbol: BPRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1167, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of BPRE's recent stock price of $16.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when BPRE shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BPRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPRE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.75 per share, with $18.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.36.

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.