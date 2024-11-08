bpostgroup’s Strategic Shift and Financial Outlook

Bpost NV van Publiek Recht (GB:0QF5) has released an update.

bpostgroup reports a decline in EBIT due to challenges in North America and new press contracts, but highlights compensatory contributions from the recent acquisition of Staci. The company reaffirmed its financial outlook and unveiled a new strategy to consolidate its position as a regional leader in logistics through three integrated divisions. This strategic realignment aims to enhance its service offerings across BeNe Last Mile, International 3PL, and Global Cross-border activities.

