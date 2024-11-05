News & Insights

BPH Energy’s Top Holders Command Significant Stakes

November 05, 2024 — 08:50 pm EST

BPH Energy Limited (AU:BPH) has released an update.

BPH Energy Limited’s latest report reveals that the top 20 holders of its listed options collectively own nearly 47% of the total issued capital, with Dr. Kong Jung Au Yong leading with a 10.84% stake. This concentration of ownership highlights significant investor interest and potential influence over the company’s strategic direction. Such data offers important insights for investors looking at market dynamics and shareholder power within BPH Energy.

