BP Triumphs Over Venture Global in LNG Supply Arbitration Case

BP plc BP, the British oil and gas giant, has recently secured a win in an arbitration proceeding against Venture Global Inc. VG over the latter’s failure to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments under a long-term contract between the two companies. As per the contract, the LNG shipments were slated to begin toward the end of 2022.

Multiple Energy Majors Pursue Similar Claims Against VG

The dispute was centered on a breach of obligations by Venture Global, as the LNG supplier reportedly did not declare the start of commercial operations at the Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana. Several other major oil companies, including Shell, Galp Energia and Repsol, have also filed arbitration claims against VG. They accuse the company of selling LNG cargoes from the Calcasieu Pass facility on the spot market at higher rates instead of delivering them under long-term contracts. Venture Global, in response, argued that under these long-term contracts, it was not required to deliver the cargoes during the commissioning phase.

The International Chamber of Commerce International Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of BP in the arbitration proceeding and determined that Venture Global has breached its contractual obligations. The ruling in favor of BP came as a surprise after Venture Global recently won a similar arbitration case against Shell. However, BP’s win raises concerns regarding other arbitration claims pending against the LNG operator. The UK-headquartered energy major is reportedly seeking over $1 billion in damages, along with interest and legal costs.

Financial Repercussions Loom for VG

Per Reuters, VG’s customers are seeking over $4 billion in compensation for the delayed commercial startup of the Calcasieu Pass facility. Venture Global had previously mentioned that losing the arbitration cases could significantly weigh down on the company’s financials. Losing any arbitration cases may lead to major financial penalties and accelerated repayment of project debt. Furthermore, it could trigger the potential termination of certain gas supply contracts.

BP Awaits 2026 Hearing to Determine Compensation

BP has mentioned that it is pleased with this ruling. A separate hearing, scheduled for 2026, will determine the final compensation that VG is expected to pay BP. Venture Global mentioned that damages claimed by BP and its other customers may exceed the cap set in the original LNG sales agreement. The U.S.-based LNG company has stated that it will defend its position in the future. Additionally, it is reviewing the available options against the tribunal’s decision.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BP and VG bothcurrently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Oceaneering International OII and Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. After the initial exploration phase, Galp had estimated that the Mopane prospect could hold nearly 10 billion barrels of oil. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

