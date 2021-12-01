BP to Develop Green Hydrogen Production Facility in England

BP plc BP announced plans to establish a massive green hydrogen production facility in England to support the country's transition away from fossil fuels.

Known as HyGreen Teesside, the project is expected to deliver up to 500-megawatt electrical input (MWe) of hydrogen production ‎by 2030. In the initial stage, the project aims to produce 60 MWe of green hydrogen by 2025.

Green hydrogen is expected to make a significant contribution to clean energy transitions. However, its future uses and costs are highly uncertain. Per BP, the project is expected to produce hydrogen per demand ‎and build on to reduce costs.

The Hygreen Teesside project is the latest addition to BP's U.K. business portfolio. In March, BP announced another hydrogen project, H2Teesside, which will generate up to 1 GW of blue hydrogen by 2030. The two Teesside facilities can provide 30% of Britain's ‎‎2030 target for hydrogen production.

Teessideis home to five of the UK's top 25 carbon dioxide emitters, with Teesside industries comprising 5.6% of the country's industrial emissions. HyGreen Teesside is the latest in a series of approaches to enhance renewable projects in the area, mainly hydrogen. The project will be a driving force for large-scale decarbonization of industrial sectors, including heavy transport, airports, ports and ‎rail in the U.K.

The HyGreen Teesside project marks significant progress in developing BP's hydrogen business. A final investment decision is expected to take place in 2023, with an aim to commence production by 2025.

BP is also planning green hydrogen ‎projects at its refineries in the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. BP implemented a feasibility study to seek opportunities for green hydrogen production in Australia. Also, the company was selected as the preferred bidder to develop a green hydrogen ‎production hub in Scotland.

Company Profile

Headquartered in London, the U.K., BP is a fully integrated energy company, with a strong focus on renewable energy.

