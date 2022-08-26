BP Shuts Down Indiana's Whiting Refinery Units for Fire

BP plc BP shut down some of its units at the Whiting refinery in response to an electrical fire.

Located in northwest Indiana, the Whiting refinery is the company’s largest refinery in the world, with a crude processing capacity of 435,000 barrels per day.

BP shut down two crude units at the refinery, which include Pipestill 12 and the 70,000 barrel-a-day Pipestill 11A. Pipestill 12 is the largest crude unit in the region, with a capacity of 255,000 barrels per day. It processes as much as 90% heavy Canada crude derived from the oil sands.

The fire incident affected utilities to multiple units at the refinery. Restarting the impacted units could begin promptly if the fire damage is restricted to a control panel, with a return to normal operations expected as soon as early next week.

The fire took place in the power house and caused wastage of cooling water, resulting in faulty equipment. BP claimed that some refinery units were shut down by the electrical fire and the impacted units would restart. Yet, the timing of the restart had not been determined.

The fire incident at the refinery drove motor fuel prices in the Chicago market. The Whiting refinery supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to the majority of the region’s key distribution centers. The demand for diesel fuel usually starts to increase this time of year as it is used to heat and fuel big machinery. Hence, a prolonged shutdown of the refinery could tighten fuel markets.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in London, U.K., BP is a fully integrated energy company, with a strong focus on renewable energy.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 11.9% compared with the industry's 9.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

