BP Revises Strategy, Prioritizes Profits Over Green Transition

BP plc BP, the British energy giant, has announced that it will cut down its investments in renewable energy ventures while bringing its focus back to oil and gas. This strategic shift is aimed at boosting investor confidence and returns in the face of weakening share price.

Investor Pressure Drives Strategic Changes

BP has underperformed relative to its industry peers like ExxonMobil and Shell. Recently, the U.S. hedge fund Elliot Management acquired a 5% stake in the company, and it is believed that following this investment, the company is under pressure to shift from its renewable energy targets toward boosting profits.

Increased Oil & Gas Investments, Reduced Renewable Spending

In a statement, the company mentioned that the annual spending on oil and gas will increase by almost 20% to nearly $10 billion, while the same on renewable energy businesses will be slashed by more than $5 billion compared to the previously projected figure. The planned spending on green ventures will now come in between $1.5 billion and $2 billion per year. Furthermore, the company revised its oil and gas production targets. By 2030, BP plans to grow its production to 2.3-2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The shift from renewables has not been received well by climate activists. In fact, the shift aimed at boosting shareholder returns represents a significant step back from the company’s aggressive transition toward green energy ventures while reducing oil and gas production under its former CEO Bernard Looney. The current CEO, Murray Auchincloss, is focused on making BP a simple, high-value company.

Auchincloss noted that the company had overestimated the viability of shifting toward renewables and that its approach had been extremely aggressive previously. BP now plans to redirect its investments toward its most profitable businesses to drive growth. Additionally, it intends to keep its investment in renewables very selective.

Renewable energy remains a valuable opportunity, and the company confirms its commitment to staying on track to achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050. Companies and countries are increasingly prioritizing reduction in carbon emissions and seeking lower-carbon energy solutions to meet their decarbonization goals. However, that being said, Auchincloss believes the demand for hydrocarbons is anticipated to rise in the coming years as oil and gas will be needed for decades to come.

BP has also scrapped its Scope 3 emissions reduction target, which includes greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide that are released from the usage of its products by its customers or from an associated supply chain. The previous target of a 20-30% reduction between 2019 and 2030 has been removed. Instead, BP intends to reduce the carbon intensity of its energy products by almost 10% within the same timeline.

Cost Cuts and Financial Adjustments

Apart from reducing its spending on green transition goals, BP has implemented cost cuts and a disciplined capital spending approach to improve its profitability. Auchincloss mentions that the company is reducing capital expenditures and costs and executing strategic divestments to boost cashflows and returns.

The company has revised its overall capex between $13 billion and $15 billion annually through 2027 compared with $16 billion in 2024. The company also plans to reward shareholders by increasing dividends by 4% per share annually. However, it has trimmed its first-quarter share buyback forecast of $1.75 billion. The company now anticipates share buybacks between $750 million to $1 billion.

Criticism from Climate Activists

The company’s redirection toward traditional fossil fuels from renewables has received heavy criticism from climate action groups worldwide. A spokesperson from the climate group, 350.org notes that BP's shift emphasizes why short-term profit-driven companies cannot be trusted to lead the way toward energy transition or solve the climate crisis. The spokesperson argues that boosting investments in oil and gas worsens climate risks and directly conflicts with climate targets. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of renewable energy space also poses a risk to BP’s shareholders in the long run.

