BP Raises 2030 EBITDA Guidance, Reiterates Capex Outlook

BP plc BP increased its projected core earnings by an additional $2 billion for 2030.

The company expects group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) of $53-$58 billion, assuming an oil price of $70 per barrel. Approximately $10-$12 billion of the group target is attributed to transition growth engines.

The upward revision in guidance is a result of an improved EBITDA projection for resilient hydrocarbons, which is anticipated to be $41-$44 billion, surpassing the previous estimate of $39-$42 billion. BP kept its 2025 guidance of $46-$49 billion in group EBITDA unchanged.

The company has also retained its capital expenditure targets for 2025 and 2030. BP anticipates a capital expenditure of $16-$18 billion for 2025 and 2030.

BP's strategy, financial framework and commitment to achieving net-zero emissions remain unaltered. It continues to prioritize the safe and disciplined execution of its strategy quarter by quarter in order to meet its 2025 and 2030 goals.

The company aims to attain carbon neutrality by 2050, accompanied by substantial investments in renewable and low-carbon energy sources. In February, BP adjusted its previous target for reducing oil and gas production by 2030, lowering it to 25% from the initially planned 40% reduction from the 2019 levels.

The recent investor event led by interim CEO Murray Auchincloss marked his first significant public appearance since taking over the top position at BP, following the sudden departure of former CEO Bernard Looney last month.

