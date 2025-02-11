News & Insights

Markets
BP

BP Q4 Underlying RC Profit Declines

February 11, 2025 — 02:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BP p.l.c. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) posted a fourth quarter loss to shareholders of $1.96 billion compared to profit of $371 million, a year ago. Loss per share, in cents, was 12.33 compared to profit of 2.15. Underlying replacement cost profit declined to $1.17 billion from $2.99 billion, last year. Underlying RC profit per ordinary share, in cents, was 7.36 compared to 17.77. Total revenues and other income was $48.09 billion compared to $52.59 billion.

Fiscal 2024 profit to shareholders declined to $381 million from $15.24 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 2.32 compared to 85.85. Underlying RC profit declined to $8.91 billion from $13.84 billion. Underlying RC profit per share, in cents, was 54.40 compared to 79.69. Total revenues and other income declined to $194.63 billion from $213.03 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.