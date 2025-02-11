BP Q4 Underlying RC Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - BP p.l.c. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) posted a fourth quarter loss to shareholders of $1.96 billion compared to profit of $371 million, a year ago. Loss per share, in cents, was 12.33 compared to profit of 2.15. Underlying replacement cost profit declined to $1.17 billion from $2.99 billion, last year. Underlying RC profit per ordinary share, in cents, was 7.36 compared to 17.77. Total revenues and other income was $48.09 billion compared to $52.59 billion.

Fiscal 2024 profit to shareholders declined to $381 million from $15.24 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 2.32 compared to 85.85. Underlying RC profit declined to $8.91 billion from $13.84 billion. Underlying RC profit per share, in cents, was 54.40 compared to 79.69. Total revenues and other income declined to $194.63 billion from $213.03 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.