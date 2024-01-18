BP Plans New Technical Center for Diverse Energy Support

BP Plc BP announced plans to establish a center of technical excellence, known as BP Technical Solutions India (“BP TSI”), in Pune, India. The center represents a significant advancement in BP’s global technical and engineering expertise.

The center is set to employ more than 400 people by the end of 2024, with plans to scale up to more than 1,000 staff over a multi-year period. The development is expected to offer substantial job opportunities in the region, particularly for those with engineering and technical backgrounds.

BP TSI will provide multiple technical services, including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface activities. The broad scope indicates the center’s role in supporting BP’s diverse energy businesses, including hydrocarbons and emerging sectors in new energy.

The center will not only bolster BP’s presence in India but also contribute to its global operations. The move underscores BP’s commitment to leveraging global talent pools and technology to advance its energy businesses.

Pune is already home to BP’s global business solution center, and is an innovation and engineering digital hub. The decision to place this center here is strategic, considering the city’s existing infrastructure and BP’s ongoing activities.

The company emphasized the center’s role in speeding up the transformation of its engineering practices and reimagining energy solutions. This effort aligns with its broader strategy to innovate and adapt in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

The creation of BP TSI signifies a significant step in the company’s journey toward innovation and technical excellence, utilizing India’s extensive talent pool to foster growth and development in the energy sector.

